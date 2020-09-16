News

SRVUSD online candidate forum set for Sept. 23

DanvilleSanRamon.com moderating combo debate for Trustee Areas 2 and 3

by Gina Channell / Danville San Ramon

Candidates for San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees are participating in an online forum Sept. 23, presented by the DanvilleSanRamon.com in partnership with San Ramon Valley Council of PTAs.

This is the first election with district-based voting.

The forum will feature Trustee Area 2 candidates Shelley Clark, who is challenging incumbent Greg Marvel, and Trustee Area 3 candidates Laura Bratt, Kumar Nallusamy and Scott Roberts participating together in the same forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Area 2 challenger Priscilla Graft is unable to attend.

The forum will be moderated by DanvilleSanRamon.com publisher Gina Channell and editor Jeremy Walsh.

Registration for the Zoom forum is required via the council’s website. To suggest a question for the moderators, complete this form or email Channell at [email protected]

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.