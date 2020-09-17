Commuters advised to expect delays on Danville Boulevard due to roadwork

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be conducting roadwork along Danville Boulevard through Alamo starting on Monday (Sept. 21), and commuters are advised to expect possible delays.

Set to last through Oct. 1, the project will see road crews performing crack seal operations on Danville Boulevard from the Walnut Creek city limit (north of Rudgear Road) to the Danville town limit (El Portal).

So long as weather conditions cooperate, public works staff say work will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Public works staff added that there will be lane closures and traffic control administrators onsite to help maintain the flow of traffic.