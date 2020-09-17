News

Commuters advised to expect delays on Danville Boulevard due to roadwork

Project from Danville to Walnut Creek expected to last through Oct. 1

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 17, 2020, 4:05 pm 0

Road work will be conducted on Danville Boulevard from Sept. 21 through Oct. 1. (Image courtesy Contra Costa County Public Works Department)

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be conducting roadwork along Danville Boulevard through Alamo starting on Monday (Sept. 21), and commuters are advised to expect possible delays.

Set to last through Oct. 1, the project will see road crews performing crack seal operations on Danville Boulevard from the Walnut Creek city limit (north of Rudgear Road) to the Danville town limit (El Portal).

So long as weather conditions cooperate, public works staff say work will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Public works staff added that there will be lane closures and traffic control administrators onsite to help maintain the flow of traffic.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Commuters advised to expect delays on Danville Boulevard due to roadwork

Project from Danville to Walnut Creek expected to last through Oct. 1

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 17, 2020, 4:05 pm

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be conducting roadwork along Danville Boulevard through Alamo starting on Monday (Sept. 21), and commuters are advised to expect possible delays.

Set to last through Oct. 1, the project will see road crews performing crack seal operations on Danville Boulevard from the Walnut Creek city limit (north of Rudgear Road) to the Danville town limit (El Portal).

So long as weather conditions cooperate, public works staff say work will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Public works staff added that there will be lane closures and traffic control administrators onsite to help maintain the flow of traffic.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.