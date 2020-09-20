County officials urge residents to take precautions against West Nile virus

Contra Costa County officials have urged residents to take precautions against West Nile virus after two sentinel chickens and three more dead birds recently tested positive for the virus.

So far this year, 11 groups of mosquitoes, 15 dead birds and the two sentinel chickens have tested positive for the virus in Contra Costa County.

The eastern part of the county has seen most of the West Nile virus activity thus far, but one of three dead birds found recently was in Concord, Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District officials said.

"The first positive bird of the year was from Martinez. Now, with a bird from Concord, it's an important reminder that West Nile virus is not restricted to just one part of Contra Costa County," said district scientific program director Steve Schutz.

Two people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus so far this year, according to the state department of public health.