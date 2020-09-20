News

San Ramon city candidate forum set for Thursday

Online debate to feature mayor candidates 6-7:30 p.m.; council hopefuls to follow 7:35-9 p.m.

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 20, 2020, 4:12 pm 0
The San Ramon city candidates are debating in an online forum from 6-9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 24) organized by DanvilleSanRamon.com and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce.

The evening will begin with the six candidates for mayor squaring off from 6-7:30 p.m. -- council members Dave Hudson and Sabina Zafar and newcomers Dinesh Govindarao, Aparna Madireddi, Susmita Nayak and Sanat Sethy.

Then the candidates for San Ramon City Council will participate in a combined forum from 7:35-9 p.m. -- for District 1, sitting Councilman Scott Perkins and challenger Luz Gómez; and for District 3, newcomers Varun Kaushal, Reza Majlesi, Sameera Rajwade and Sridhar Verose.

Each forum will be livestreamed for free, with registration required via the chamber website. Video-recordings will be posted online via YouTube in the days afterward for voters to view any time before the Nov. 3 election.

The forum will be co-moderated by DanvilleSanRamon.com publisher Gina Channell and editor Jeremy Walsh. To submit a question for moderator consideration, visit the chamber's forum registration page or email Channell at [email protected]

DanvilleSanRamon.com is hosting the forum in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, AAUW San Ramon and the Dublin/San Ramon Women's Club.

