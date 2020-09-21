News

County supervisors mull extending rent, eviction protections

Proposed ordinance would bring Contra Costa rules in line with state laws

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether, and how, to extend protections for residential tenants who can show they are missing rent payments through financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the supervisors approve a recommended urgency ordinance, it would be their fourth such ordinance with significant limits on evictions in Contra Costa County, and the fourth with a moratorium on residential rent increases.

The county's current eviction moratorium ends Sept. 30. (A separate county rent freeze runs through Jan. 31, 2021).

The new ordinance would also bring county law more in line with state laws offering eviction and rent increase protection. Assembly Bill 3088, the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 31. This statewide law prohibits unlawful detainer actions against residents with COVID-19-related financial distress for non-payment of rent and other charges due between Sept. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

That bill offers some relief for residential landlords as well, converting back rent payments into "consumer debt" and allowing landlords to pursue collecting that money through small claims courts, beginning in March.

Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom; go to www.contracosta.ca.gov.

— Bay City News Service

Kjgamble
3 hours ago
If you have rental property, the best way to survive is to have only carefully selected section 8 tenants. The voluminous amount of procedural requirements and statutes that exists only perpetuates slovenliness and does NOTHING to protect property owners. When you are forced
to evict someone for not paying rent, the bench officers actually suggest you pay the tenants just to get them out. Ridiculous. The government has gone waaaaaay too far. I’m so thankful we just sold our commercial property.

