Danville: Commission to debate removal of two protected trees for residential project

Two Valley oaks considered to be in 'poor health,' according to town staff

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 21, 2020, 12:25 pm 0
The Danville Planning Commissions is set to review a minor subdivision and tree removal project during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Located at 1610 Lawrence Road in far southeast Danville, the project seeks to subdivide a 5.21-acre parcel into four single-family residential parcels -- approval of which would mean the removal of two town-protected Valley oak trees currently located on the property.

Town staff said that the two trees -- which are both approximately 11 inches in diameter -- are in poor health, and that the project would still preserve seven town-protected Oak trees.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 811 1089 9797 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.

Residents may submit questions to be reviewed by the commission by contacting the town's administrative assistant Joan Snashall, at 314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

