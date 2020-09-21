Danville: Commission to debate removal of two protected trees for residential project

The Danville Planning Commissions is set to review a minor subdivision and tree removal project during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Located at 1610 Lawrence Road in far southeast Danville, the project seeks to subdivide a 5.21-acre parcel into four single-family residential parcels -- approval of which would mean the removal of two town-protected Valley oak trees currently located on the property.

Town staff said that the two trees -- which are both approximately 11 inches in diameter -- are in poor health, and that the project would still preserve seven town-protected Oak trees.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 811 1089 9797 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.