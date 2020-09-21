News

Danville: Former Athenian School teacher charged with sexual assault of a minor

54-year-old man pleaded not guilty to allegations last week

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

A former teacher and track coach at the Athenian School in Danville has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an unidentified girl nearly seven years ago, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Raymond Earl Engeszer, 54, of Oakland pleaded not guilty on Sept. 14 to charges of sexual penetration by a foreign object and oral copulation of a person under 18 for crimes prosecutors allege occurred in December 2013, when he was still employed at the private school in eastern Danville.

The survivor was a minor at the time, but no other identifying details about her -- including whether she was a student of Engeszer's or of the Athenian School -- will be released due to the nature of the case, according to DA's office spokesman Scott Alonso.

DA officials added that Engeszer previously taught at Convent and Stuart Hall in San Francisco as a science teacher, but he has had his teaching credentials suspended by the California Commission on Teaching Credentialing.

Engeszer is currently out of custody on $150,000 bail, according to prosecutors

Athenian School officials have not yet responded to a request for comment. Located at the base of Mount Diablo in eastern Danville, the Athenian School is a private boarding and day school for students in sixth through 12th grades.

The case is currently ongoing, and anybody with information about Engeszer can contact Danville Police Department Det. Daniel Lynch at 925-314-3711, according to the DA's office.

