San Ramon council to review proposed Crow Canyon Specific Plan updates

The San Ramon City Council is set to commence its review of proposed updates to the Crow Canyon Specific Plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, seeking residents' input on the formation of the plan in the process.
Adopted in 2006 to guide the development of the 128-acre office and service commercial area in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan is being updated to help invigorate the mixed-use community that includes prosperous commercial, light industrial and residential spaces.
While many aspects of the plan remain valid today, according to San Ramon's senior planner Cindy Yee, "a number of factors have arisen in recent years that affect the potential buildout of the Plan area and its best fit within the larger community."
"As full buildout of the plan area will take place incrementally over a period of many years, a vision is needed to guide future development and redevelopment in order to avoid piecemeal decisions and foreclosed opportunities," Yee said.
Evolving factors that city staff say need to be addressed include the rapidly evolving retail landscape driven by retailer consolidation and online shopping, recent updates to state housing laws, the loss of "redevelopment funds" to implement development, and the approval of the City Center Bishop Ranch and The Preserve (aka Faria Preserve) project.
The first in a series of public meetings on the project, the City Council plans to hold additional conversations on the project during its regular meetings scheduled for Oct. 13 and Oct. 27.
San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 978 3734 2255.
Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 9/22/2020” in the subject line.
In the other main public discussion item Tuesday, the council is also set to review the next phase of the city's annexation of the Dougherty Valley as well as plan to set a timeline for the annexation of an approximately 0.13 acre "unincorporated island" not yet under the city's jurisdiction located west of Interstate 680, near Deerwood Road.
