State stops accepting unemployment claims for 2 weeks to address backlog

Newsom argued the claim processing issue is a result of the state's aging technological systems, which he said his administration inherited and has been "trying to patch it together."

In addition, that backlog was growing by some 10,000 claims per day before the agency halted new applications.

The report from the EDD Strike Team found a backlog of some 600,000 unfulfilled unemployment claims due in part to claims being flagged for manual procession rather than being processed through the state's automated identification system.

The EDD temporarily halted accepting new claims on Saturday following the release of a report detailing why the agency has not been able to handle the influx of unemployment insurance applications since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state Economic Development Department will stop accepting new unemployment insurance applications for two weeks to determine how to reduce the state's vast backlog of claims.

Newsom and state Government Operations Secretary Yolanda Richardson, who co-chaired the strike team, said the new automated ID system would allow EDD to process around 90 percent of those stagnant claims in a matter of weeks.

Before the two-week pause began on Saturday, some 40% of unemployment claims were being sent to manual processing, which can take weeks or months to complete, according to the report.

The two-week pause in accepting new claims will allow the state to install a new identification system from the identity verification company ID.me, which is already used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to confirm identities.

"This system is a 30-plus-year-old technological system," Newsom said, adding that it needs to be upgraded or "frankly ... strewn to the waste bin of history."

Newsom said the two-week pause is not a silver bullet to fix years of technological issues and months of delayed claims, but is part of the state's short- and long-term strategy to more efficiently help Californians.

"But we're making huge progress each and every day," she said, adding that many backlogged claims are likely to be processed before then.

Once that happens, EDD Director Sharon Hilliard said the backlog is expected to be cleared by January.

The report was initially supposed to be released one week ago, but Newsom said the two-week pause went into effect Saturday because "I didn't want to wait another day to start this reset period to get this system back on its feet."

"We recognize the magnitude of the responsibility and the extraordinary challenge that we have in front of us," Newsom said. "So we'll be more transparent ... in real time over the course of weeks, not waiting months for the results of these efforts."

Part of that long-term strategy, he said, also centered on procuring more information technology experts to "bring modern and innovative thinking into our processes."

