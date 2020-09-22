Contra Costa County Supervisors approve commitment to climate-friendly measures

County Supervisor John Gioia said changes are already happening. He noted that the Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo has already announced it will convert from processing crude oil to using renewable fuels (cooking oils, fats, greases and soybean oils) by sometime in 2024, and that the Marathon refinery north of Concord is mulling such a move.

The resolution also calls for making these changes considering issues of social justice, including the plight of people who have lived in communities where sources of pollution -- refineries, chemical plants, other industries -- have operated or still do.

The resolution's goals are wide-ranging, from supporting the state's newest goals to reduce greenhouse gases by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and to have "clean" energy providing 100 percent of the state's electricity by 2045 to planning for an economy that should make a "just transition" from being fossil fuel-dependent to one using cleaner fuels.

A resolution committing Contra Costa County government leaders to prepare for shifting from a fossil fuels-based economy to a greener one, and to promote various measures to help fight climate change, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the county's Board of Supervisors.

In addition to expressing concern about the fate of the county's refineries -- major employers all -- Supervisor Candace Andersen questioned whether this resolution was "urgent," given the number of other crucial issues, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping county managers more than busy. She asked about removing the word "urgent" from the resolution.

"With bold vision, Contra Costa can be a leader in the state, and in the nation, in ushering in a green new economy -- the economy of the future," Van Landuyt said.

Mark Van Landuyt of Danville, with the Sierra Club, said the climate resolution is timely for dealing with a climate crisis and an economic crisis.

Matt Renner, a Richmond resident and executive director of The Climate Mobilization group, told the supervisors, "The oil industry is in free fall, and demand is not coming back for their product. The writing is on the wall for these refineries."

Almost all of the 30-plus callers who commented Tuesday morning supported the resolution. Most said climate change is real, is already upon us, and that recent and persisting wildfires are proof of changes they said will only get worse without decisive urgent action.

"This has already started, and we need to be prepared," Gioia said, adding that the county needs to be able to help workers in these industries help make that "just transition" to new technologies.

Contra Costa County Supervisors approve commitment to climate-friendly measures

While approving the measure, Andersen questions 'urgency' of issue