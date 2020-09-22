News

San Ramon: Fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration going virtual

Residents invited to submit homemade videos for event

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 22, 2020, 1:42 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon's annual Culture in the Community Celebration is going virtual this year and residents are invited to share their culture by submitting homemade videos for the event.

Typically held in person each year, the Culture in the Community Celebration is an annual celebration where the many different cultures that call San Ramon home are showcased, offering residents an opportunity to share their backgrounds and experiences with their neighbors.

For this year's virtual celebration, organizers are looking for video submissions from solo and group performers, restaurants, families and other community members to showcase the different cultures throughout the community.

Some video suggestions made by the city for resdients include:

* Cultural Dance

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

* Cultural Music

* Reading or telling a cultural story or poetry

* Talking about your experience in your culture or an immigration story

* Showing cultural artifacts (clothes, food, toys, games, etc.)

* Telling fun facts about your culture

* Cooking demonstration or explaining the different foods or ingredients that are important to your culture.

The application deadline is set for Oct. 1 with video submissions due no later than Oct. 19. The application and video guidelines and tips can be found online at the city's website.

Video submissions for the fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration will be posted online on Nov. 13.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon: Fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration going virtual

Residents invited to submit homemade videos for event

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 22, 2020, 1:42 pm

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon's annual Culture in the Community Celebration is going virtual this year and residents are invited to share their culture by submitting homemade videos for the event.

Typically held in person each year, the Culture in the Community Celebration is an annual celebration where the many different cultures that call San Ramon home are showcased, offering residents an opportunity to share their backgrounds and experiences with their neighbors.

For this year's virtual celebration, organizers are looking for video submissions from solo and group performers, restaurants, families and other community members to showcase the different cultures throughout the community.

Some video suggestions made by the city for resdients include:

* Cultural Dance

* Cultural Music

* Reading or telling a cultural story or poetry

* Talking about your experience in your culture or an immigration story

* Showing cultural artifacts (clothes, food, toys, games, etc.)

* Telling fun facts about your culture

* Cooking demonstration or explaining the different foods or ingredients that are important to your culture.

The application deadline is set for Oct. 1 with video submissions due no later than Oct. 19. The application and video guidelines and tips can be found online at the city's website.

Video submissions for the fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration will be posted online on Nov. 13.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.