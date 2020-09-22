San Ramon: Fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration going virtual

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon's annual Culture in the Community Celebration is going virtual this year and residents are invited to share their culture by submitting homemade videos for the event.

Typically held in person each year, the Culture in the Community Celebration is an annual celebration where the many different cultures that call San Ramon home are showcased, offering residents an opportunity to share their backgrounds and experiences with their neighbors.

For this year's virtual celebration, organizers are looking for video submissions from solo and group performers, restaurants, families and other community members to showcase the different cultures throughout the community.

Some video suggestions made by the city for resdients include:

* Cultural Dance