San Ramon: Fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration going virtual

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon's annual Culture in the Community Celebration is going virtual this year and residents are invited to share their culture by submitting homemade videos for the event.
Typically held in person each year, the Culture in the Community Celebration is an annual celebration where the many different cultures that call San Ramon home are showcased, offering residents an opportunity to share their backgrounds and experiences with their neighbors.
For this year's virtual celebration, organizers are looking for video submissions from solo and group performers, restaurants, families and other community members to showcase the different cultures throughout the community.
Some video suggestions made by the city for resdients include:
* Cultural Dance
* Cultural Music
* Reading or telling a cultural story or poetry
* Talking about your experience in your culture or an immigration story
* Showing cultural artifacts (clothes, food, toys, games, etc.)
* Telling fun facts about your culture
* Cooking demonstration or explaining the different foods or ingredients that are important to your culture.
The application deadline is set for Oct. 1 with video submissions due no later than Oct. 19. The application and video guidelines and tips can be found online at the city's website.
Video submissions for the fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration will be posted online on Nov. 13.
