CCTV to air 'Election Preview' for Danville Town Council and other local elections

Contra Costa Television is offering residents the opportunity to learn about candidates running for local office this fall through a series of special “Election Previews” starting on Wednesday.
Providing an opportunity for Contra Costa voters to learn about local candidates and issues before casting their ballots, CCTV has scheduled previews for 18 contests throughout the county, including one for the Danville Town Council Election.
“The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors gave Contra Costa Television the mission to inform and engage residents,” Board Chair Supervisor Candace Andersen said in a statement. “'Election Preview' offers an important, non-partisan discussion for our local elections. We encourage you to tune in, learn more about the candidates and issues, and make your voices heard by voting.”
Other recordings by CCTV include contests for the Ambrose Recreation & Park District Director, Antioch City Council, Antioch Mayor, BART Board, Brentwood Mayor, Contra Costa County Central Sanitary District, Concord City Council, Contra Costa Board of Education, Contra Costa Community College District, Discovery Bay Community Services Director, El Cerrito City Council, Oakley City Council, Pittsburg City Council, San Pablo City Council, San Ramon Mayor and Walnut Creek City Council.
The pre-recorded discussions will air on Contra Costa Television (CCTV): Comcast Channel 27, Wave Channel 32, and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
Residents can check the television broadcast schedule online at www.contracosta.ca.gov/762 to see their local air times. Residents can also watch [www.contracosta.ca.gov/7097 Election Previews online starting Wednesday.
“We appreciate the Board’s support and the opportunity to work with the League of Women Voters and CCTV to bring you valuable access to information. To keep the public, our employees and volunteers safe during this pandemic, we are promoting voting early and by mail. We will have multiple ways for you to drop off your ballot or vote in person, including early voting sites beginning Oct. 30," County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper said.
All registered Contra Costa County voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 Election. Citizens can register or check their registration status online at registertovote.ca.gov. The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 19.
Locations of early voting and drop-off sites can be found on the Elections Division website at [www.cocovote.us www.cocovote.us or in the county's Voter Information Guide, which will be mailed to voters on Thursday (Sept. 24.)
For residents outside of the San Ramon Valley, the Contra Costa County Library also plans to present four virtual Candidate Forums including for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District Area 3, Brentwood Union School District and Liberty Union School District. Those forums will air live on Tuesday (Sept. 29), and Thursday (Oct. 1), from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They can be watched on the Library YouTube channel or contracostatv.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.