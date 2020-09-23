CCTV to air 'Election Preview' for Danville Town Council and other local elections

Contra Costa Television is offering residents the opportunity to learn about candidates running for local office this fall through a series of special “Election Previews” starting on Wednesday.

Providing an opportunity for Contra Costa voters to learn about local candidates and issues before casting their ballots, CCTV has scheduled previews for 18 contests throughout the county, including one for the Danville Town Council Election.

“The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors gave Contra Costa Television the mission to inform and engage residents,” Board Chair Supervisor Candace Andersen said in a statement. “'Election Preview' offers an important, non-partisan discussion for our local elections. We encourage you to tune in, learn more about the candidates and issues, and make your voices heard by voting.”

Other recordings by CCTV include contests for the Ambrose Recreation & Park District Director, Antioch City Council, Antioch Mayor, BART Board, Brentwood Mayor, Contra Costa County Central Sanitary District, Concord City Council, Contra Costa Board of Education, Contra Costa Community College District, Discovery Bay Community Services Director, El Cerrito City Council, Oakley City Council, Pittsburg City Council, San Pablo City Council, San Ramon Mayor and Walnut Creek City Council.

The pre-recorded discussions will air on Contra Costa Television (CCTV): Comcast Channel 27, Wave Channel 32, and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.