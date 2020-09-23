County supervisors extend eviction, rent increase moratorium

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended protections for residential tenants who can show they are missing rent payments due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But beyond Tuesday's action, supervisors said they want to see next week some options and numbers for how to best provide for financial assistance and legal aid for Contra Costa residents who either are fighting to stay in their homes or who feel they have to take legal action against landlords.

Much of the financial aid would come from a $4 million pool of Community Development Block Grant money. Supervisor Federal Glover also said he wants landlords -- many under financial pressure themselves because of the many tenants behind on rent -- to be able to seek help from the CDBG funding.

Supervisors said Tuesday they want that renters' aid to help people beyond the narrow scope of those helped by Concord-based Shelter Inc., which has been working for many years to help people threatened with homelessness.

Several public callers into Tuesday's supervisors meeting not only urged extension of the existing tenant protections, but asked county officials to do better in getting the needed information out to the public about how they can get help.