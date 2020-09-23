News

Museum of the San Ramon Valley to host virtual exhibit on 'California's First People'

Annual fall exhibit explores the lives and legacies of the San Ramon Valley's indigenous peoples

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

While downtown Danville's Museum of the San Ramon Valley remains closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, museum staff aren't going to let COVID-19 steal an opportunity to educate locals about the area's history and are proceeding with its annual fall exhibit "California's First People: Then and Now."

Set to be presented virtually to help stem the spread of the pandemic, "California's First People" tells the story of the Indigenous Peoples who called the San Ramon Valley home beginning around 5,000 years ago.

Traditionally a popular exhibit for students throughout the region, the exhibit aims to educate visitors about the everyday lives and lasting legacies of the San Ramon Valley's first residents.

Plus, after discussing the history and lives of ancient San Ramon Valley residents, museum staff will take the time to talk about the modern day descendants of these early settlers and how they are reinterpreting and invigorating their ancient traditions today.

Residents interested in attending this free online program can register at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley's website.

"California's First People: Then and Now" will be presented online at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

