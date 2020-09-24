Community college district enters negotiations with chancellor finalist Reece

Contra Costa Community College District officials will negotiate with Bryan Reece, Ph.D., a former president of Norco College in Riverside County, to become the next chancellor of the Martinez-based college district.

The decision to begin negotiations with Reece was made at a college governing board meeting Tuesday night.

Reece's contract is scheduled for consideration at the district's Oct. 14 meeting, and if approved, he would fill a position vacated in late 2019 by Fred Wood, who had been the district's chancellor for almost three years.

Eugene Huff, the district's executive vice chancellor of administrative services, has been serving as interim chancellor since then. On Sept. 9, the CCCCD governing board voted 3-2 to not extend Huff's contract beyond its June 30, 2021 end date.

The district's search for Wood's successor was put on hold for a few months by the COVID-19 pandemic.