Dozens of San Ramon Valley students qualify for National Merit Scholarship Program finals

In a resounding recognition of local students' dedication to academics, 60 senior students in the San Ramon Valley have been announced as semifinalists for the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
56 students from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District were recognized -- 40 from Dougherty Valley High School, seven from California High, six from Monte Vista High and three from San Ramon Valley High -- and four from the private Athenian School in Danville earned the achievement and have qualified to earn a National Merit Scholarship.
In total 16,000 students have been selected throughout the country have been selected as semifinalists and will now compete to earn one of the approximately 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Altogether 96 semifinalists were selected from among Contra Costa County schools, with SRVUSD seniors up more than half of that number.
“We could not be prouder of our county’s National Merit Scholarship semifinalists,” Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said. “This past school year has been a very busy and challenging period for our honored group, yet they found the time to file a comprehensive scholarship registration form and write a detailed essay, while also maintaining a stellar academic record, earning scholastic awards and honors, and much more. We also salute these students’ families and teachers for their support.”
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
National scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
Student recipients in the SRVUSD and Athenian School include the following:
Athenian School:
Liu, Sarah Mia S.
Maram, Alekhya
Shah, Adit A.
Zarbock, Radman T.
California High School:
Barranco Gonzalez, Andrea
Ganesan, Sriram
Gupta, Bhavya
Pasula, Shamith S.
Puliyadi, Vikram K.
Thomas, Nathaniel
Wang, Alexis J.
Dougherty Valley High School:
Anand, Kavya
Balaji, Nisha
Bhat, Savit
Chalamcharla, Akhil
Chatterjee, Aniket
Chen, Kevin
Chen, Steven L.
Dickenson, Ian A.
Garg, Arjun
Goyal, Sumedha
Iyengar, Aniketh N.
Kesani, Pranav S.
Kolli, Sumanth
Lahorani, Anish
Lee, Joseph G.
Li, Eric F.
Lim, Ian
LuoZhang, David Zhi
Moon, Kenneth H.
Nagapuri, Shruthi
Padisetti, Vedasamhitha
Pang, Darren S.
Patel, Aryan
Raju, Aditi
Ramesh, Amritha
Ranganathan, Sanjana
Ravikumar, Shreya
Sharma, Sonal
Shi, Katherine
Su, Stephanie F.
Sunder, Ajitesh
Vummarao, Salika
Wang, David
Wang, Timothy Y.
Ying, Joy W.
Yoo, John
Zeng, William W.
Zhang, Claire Z.
Zhang, Jennifer J.
Zhang, Paul Z.
Monte Vista High School:
Fattah, Zaid I.
He, Daniel
Kim, Joel S.
Li, Sean J.
Thilak, Rashmin
Toliver, Alicia K.
San Ramon Valley High School:
Bray, Daniel G.
Ge, Izabella
Traore, Ynes T.
