Dozens of San Ramon Valley students qualify for National Merit Scholarship Program finals

County honors seniors designated as semifinalists for national program

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Sep 24, 2020
In a resounding recognition of local students' dedication to academics, 60 senior students in the San Ramon Valley have been announced as semifinalists for the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

56 students from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District were recognized -- 40 from Dougherty Valley High School, seven from California High, six from Monte Vista High and three from San Ramon Valley High -- and four from the private Athenian School in Danville earned the achievement and have qualified to earn a National Merit Scholarship.

In total 16,000 students have been selected throughout the country have been selected as semifinalists and will now compete to earn one of the approximately 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Altogether 96 semifinalists were selected from among Contra Costa County schools, with SRVUSD seniors up more than half of that number.

“We could not be prouder of our county’s National Merit Scholarship semifinalists,” Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said. “This past school year has been a very busy and challenging period for our honored group, yet they found the time to file a comprehensive scholarship registration form and write a detailed essay, while also maintaining a stellar academic record, earning scholastic awards and honors, and much more. We also salute these students’ families and teachers for their support.”

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

National scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.

Student recipients in the SRVUSD and Athenian School include the following:

Athenian School:

Liu, Sarah Mia S.

Maram, Alekhya

Shah, Adit A.

Zarbock, Radman T.

California High School:

Barranco Gonzalez, Andrea

Ganesan, Sriram

Gupta, Bhavya

Pasula, Shamith S.

Puliyadi, Vikram K.

Thomas, Nathaniel

Wang, Alexis J.

Dougherty Valley High School:

Anand, Kavya

Balaji, Nisha

Bhat, Savit

Chalamcharla, Akhil

Chatterjee, Aniket

Chen, Kevin

Chen, Steven L.

Dickenson, Ian A.

Garg, Arjun

Goyal, Sumedha

Iyengar, Aniketh N.

Kesani, Pranav S.

Kolli, Sumanth

Lahorani, Anish

Lee, Joseph G.

Li, Eric F.

Lim, Ian

LuoZhang, David Zhi

Moon, Kenneth H.

Nagapuri, Shruthi

Padisetti, Vedasamhitha

Pang, Darren S.

Patel, Aryan

Raju, Aditi

Ramesh, Amritha

Ranganathan, Sanjana

Ravikumar, Shreya

Sharma, Sonal

Shi, Katherine

Su, Stephanie F.

Sunder, Ajitesh

Vummarao, Salika

Wang, David

Wang, Timothy Y.

Ying, Joy W.

Yoo, John

Zeng, William W.

Zhang, Claire Z.

Zhang, Jennifer J.

Zhang, Paul Z.

Monte Vista High School:

Fattah, Zaid I.

He, Daniel

Kim, Joel S.

Li, Sean J.

Thilak, Rashmin

Toliver, Alicia K.

San Ramon Valley High School:

Bray, Daniel G.

Ge, Izabella

Traore, Ynes T.

