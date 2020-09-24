Heat, risk of fires, rip currents to pose danger in Bay Area this weekend

Weather will pose a danger to Bay Area residents starting Friday with a higher risk for rip currents at beaches and increased wildfire risk starting Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A larger northwest swell will visit beaches starting early Friday morning, bringing with it larger waves and raising the risk for rip currents.

Heat, low humidity and higher winds, especially in higher terrain, will raise the risk for wildfires as the area recovers from an earlier than expected fire season.

A fire weather watch goes into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.

"Those areas are usually the most vulnerable," said Gerry Diaz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.