Sheriff's office investigating after inmate dies in hospital

Complications arise during surgery to fix broken jaw after jail fight

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 27, 2020, 10:32 am 0
Authorities have opened an investigation into the death Thursday of Levele Williams, an inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility, Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said Friday.

Williams, 32, was apparently in a fight with other inmates on Wednesday and suffered a broken jaw. He was later taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for surgery on his jaw and died from complications during the surgery, according to sheriff's officials.

He was pronounced dead at John Muir Medical Center.

Williams, an Oakland resident, had been arrested earlier this month by Pittsburg police on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon among other offenses. He was also allegedly a suspect in a slaying.

Anyone with information about Williams's death is asked to call the sheriff's investigation division at 925-313-2600 or through dispatch at 925-646-2441. Tips can be sent to [email protected] and anonymous voicemail messages can be left at 866-846-3592.

— Bay City News Service

