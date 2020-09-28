News

Danville council to review Hartz Avenue street closures

Special meeting set Tuesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council plans to meet for a special meeting on Tuesday to receive a verbal report on the status of downtown street closures for temporary outdoor restaurant seating.

Specifically, the town will review street closures along Hartz Avenue, which were first enacted during a special meeting on June 25 in an effort to support local businesses suffering due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 849 3620 3792.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 925-314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

