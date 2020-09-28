SRVUSD Board to review school reopening plan during special meeting

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to convene for a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, during which time district officials will discuss plans for reopening schools.

Set to be held remotely to observe social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuesday's meeting will focus on a review the status of the district's requested waivers allowing elementary schools to reopen and provide information on what in-person learning would look like.

District officials are also set to review its state-mandated Learning Continuity Plan which, according to staff, provides information on learning gaps, transparency, student mental health care and food security in the district, to name a few.

The SRVUSD Board of Education's special meeting is set to be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday and available to view live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] or by fax by 838-3147. Emails should be sent no later than noon Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.