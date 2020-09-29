Contra Costa County Supervisors beef up commercial tenant rent, eviction protections

A woman said her Richmond-based dog-care business has gone down by two-thirds, that all but her "core staff" has been laid off, and that businesses like hers need protection.

The supervisors took up separate discussions Tuesday of commercial tenants and, after that, about residential renters. Dozens of call-in commenters told the supervisors Tuesday that commercial renters have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that landlords aren't always willing to negotiate lower rents, even temporarily.

The supervisors unanimously approved adding commercial renter protection to a Sept. 22 urgency ordinance that already provides some protection for residential renters who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and can prove it.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday enacted new protections for commercial rental tenants who can prove financial hardship directly tied to COVID-19-related causes, but opted to not expand existing protections for residential renters beyond those already in place.

That bill offers some relief for residential landlords as well, converting back-rent payments into "consumer debt" and allowing landlords to pursue collecting that money through small claims courts, beginning in March.

Assembly Bill 3088, the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 31. It prohibits unlawful detainer actions against residents with COVID-19-related financial distress for non-payment of rent and other charges due between Sept. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021.

Supervisor Diane Burgis said she wants more community outreach about the county's rules covering landlords and renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the other supervisors were more concerned about not putting too much financial pressure on residential landlords.

Supervisor John Gioia said he wanted to "take the personalities out of the discussion" and treat the renter protection matter as one of protecting public health by not throwing people onto the street.

One woman told the supervisors most landlords are already giving their tenants some sort of break on rent, and that they need help just as much as do the tenants. Another caller said, "We cannot be a well of everlasting charity" to tenants.

Landlords, meanwhile, described renters taking advantage of them, sometimes claiming COVID-19-related hardship even after landing a new job, or -- in one case -- buying a new house.

The discussion about added residential renters' protections was even more passionate. Dozens of renters, some of whom said they lost their jobs because of COVID-19, told of abusive landlords trying to intimidate them to the point they move out.

A handful of commercial property landlords said it is unfair for commercial landlords not to collect rent but still be required to pay county property taxes. Supervisors countered that both the state and the county have said property tax payments can be deferred until May 2021 because of the pandemic.

Contra Costa County Supervisors beef up commercial tenant rent, eviction protections

County officials opt to not expand existing protections for residential renters