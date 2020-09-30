County seeks volunteers to serve on advisory committee openings

For residents passionate about social justice related issues, the 18-member Racial Justice Oversight Body will have seven vacancies at the end of the year that need to be filled for two year terms.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage. Completed applications should be emailed to [email protected] Applications can also be mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553.

Positions are all voluntarily in nature and while volunteers do not receive financial compensation, serving on an advisory board is seen as a great opportunity for residents to gain experience in civic governance.

County advisory committees in need of new members include the Racial Justice Oversight Body, Public Law Library Board of Trustees, Resource Conservation District Directors and the East Bay Regional Parks District PARK Advisory Committee.

Contra Costa County is in need of some resident volunteers to serve on several committees and advisory boards that currently have openings, and help county officials make decisions on how to best lead the region.

Tasked with maintaining a law library in Martinez and a branch library in Richmond, board members determine personnel, fiscal and administrative policies to fulfill the legal information needs of the community.

The Public Law Library Board of Trustees has one non-paid volunteer opportunity for a resident or worker in Contra Costa County, who will serve on the board for one year.

The RJOB meets on a quarterly basis, and its members also serve on its three subcommittees that each currently meet on a monthly basis.

"The RJOB is a multi-agency advisory body established by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors to oversee the implementation of the recommendations made by the Racial Justice Task Force and accepted by the Board of Supervisors to reduce racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems. The RJOB also reviews local criminal and juvenile justice data in an ongoing fashion to identify and address any racial disparities that may persist," county officials said.

"The CCRCD’s mission is to facilitate conservation and stewardship of the natural resources in our county. CCRCD is a state legislated special district," county officials said. "Qualified candidates with a demonstrated interest in conservation and stewardship of natural resources are encouraged to apply."

Residents interested in resource conservation and environmental stewardship may want to consider applying for the Resource Conservation District Directors which will be in need of new members at the start of the new year.

The Board of Trustees typically meets on the last Thursday of the month at 12:15 p.m. in Martinez.

"County residents who are members of the State Bar and have an interest in public policy and library administration are encouraged to apply for this non-paid volunteer opportunity," county officials said.

Meetings are held in the evenings on the fourth Monday of each month at the Park District Headquarters in Oakland. Service is voluntary and members receive no compensation.

"The PAC is a 21-member citizens' advisory group that studies issues and makes recommendations and comments on myriad policy issues, such as grazing, dogs, horses and bikes in parks, the Park District budget, naming of park facilities, park land use plans, new concessions and more," county officials said.

A great opportunity for lovers of the East Bay's park lands, the East Bay Regional Parks District Park Advisory Committee (PAC) is in need of new members to serve two-year terms starting on Jan 1.

Board of Directors members are expected to serve four year terms and attend meetings which are held on the third Thursday of each month in Pleasant Hill.

County seeks volunteers to serve on advisory committee openings

Residents needed for racial justice oversight, parks and more