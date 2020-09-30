News

Two SRVUSD schools earn national recognition as Blue Ribbon Schools

Green Valley, Hidden Hills take home honors for dedication to student success

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Green Valley Elementary School in Danville and Hidden Hills Elementary School in San Ramon received national recognition as "Blue Ribbon Schools" last week, receiving the designation for their high achievement in student success.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, the Blue Ribbon School program celebrates schools for their efforts to promote excellence, achieve turn-around stories and close subgroup achievement gaps.

"Schools that receive the National Blue Ribbon distinction share some core elements of effective schools," San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials said in a statement. "Their leaders not only articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards, they stay close to the real action of teaching and learning."

"Mutual respect and trust run deep in their cultures. Faculty are supported by mentoring and professional development and have time to coordinate their work. Data from many sources drive adaptations to support every student. Families and educators work together in trust," they added.

Representing SRVUSD, for the program's 38th year Green Valley won in the category of Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools while Hidden Hills won in the category of Exemplary High Performing Schools, according to the Department of Education.

“We are honored that our schools have been recognized by the Department of Education as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools,” SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement. “These schools continually strive to increase achievement and improve outcomes for every student.”

This year 367 schools were recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with 36 schools being selected from California -- the most of any state.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are typically honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC, in November, where each receives a plaque and flag to signify its exemplary status.

