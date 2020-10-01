News

Danville businesses sought for first-ever Scarecrow Stroll

Celebration of the fall to feature festive scarecrow made by 20 local businesses

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

With fall having officially arrived, the town of Danville is looking for local businesses to help their community get in the spirit of the season and participate in the town's first-ever Scarecrow Stroll.

The town is seeking 20 local businesses to participate in the fall celebration, which will require participants to create a festive scarecrow statue and have it displayed in front of their business from Oct. 19 through Nov. 30.

Participating businesses will receive a scarecrow kit and guidelines for the walk, which town staff say can be decorated to reflect the culture of the town, show off the creator's fall spirit or represent the business and owner it was made by.

As part of the stroll, town residents will also be encouraged to discover all of the festive scarecrows that are shown in front of businesses around town.

"On completing the stroll, residents can share a photo of their favorite scarecrow on social media and tag the Town or visit the Danville website to vote for their favorite display," town staff said. "Scarecrows will be entered into a competition for two different categories: 'People’s Choice' and 'Town Council' choice. Tag @livelocallydanville and @danvilleparksca on Instagram and use #ScarecrowStroll."

Interested parties should submit an application which can be found on the town's Find the Fun page. Scarecrows will be displayed from Oct. 19 to Nov. 30, with residential voting users to begin on Oct. 30.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 30, on the town's Instagram as well as on the aforementioned Find the Fun page of the Danville website.

