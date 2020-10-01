Former San Ramon principal dies in Nevada after going missing

Michael Biondi, an assistant superintendent in the Livermore school district who also worked as a principal in San Ramon earlier in his career, has been found dead near Walker Lake in western Nevada after being reported missing for more than a week, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Biondi, a San Ramon resident and married father of three, was 52 years old. The cause of his death and circumstances about his disappearance were not immediately clear.

The Tri-Valley educator was last seen in Livermore at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a missing person poster posted on social media. The case is currently being investigated by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office -- both of whom could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Biondi had been working as the assistant superintendent of educational services with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.

"We are deeply saddened by Mike's passing," LVJUSD spokesperson Philomena Rambo told DanvilleSanRamon.com.