Former San Ramon principal dies in Nevada after going missing

LVJUSD 'deeply saddened' by Michael Biondi's death

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Michael Biondi, an assistant superintendent in the Livermore school district who also worked as a principal in San Ramon earlier in his career, has been found dead near Walker Lake in western Nevada after being reported missing for more than a week, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

San Ramon resident Michael Biondi has been found dead at 52. (Photo courtesy LVJUSD)

Biondi, a San Ramon resident and married father of three, was 52 years old. The cause of his death and circumstances about his disappearance were not immediately clear.

The Tri-Valley educator was last seen in Livermore at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a missing person poster posted on social media. The case is currently being investigated by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office -- both of whom could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Biondi had been working as the assistant superintendent of educational services with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.

"We are deeply saddened by Mike's passing," LVJUSD spokesperson Philomena Rambo told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Earlier in his career, Biondo was the principal at Coyote Creek Elementary School in San Ramon before leaving for the San Mateo-Foster City School District in 2015.

According to his biography on the LVJUSD website, Biondi's 23-year career in education included serving students and families as university instructor, director of curriculum and instruction, principal, assistant principal, department chair and teacher.

"Throughout his career, Mr. Biondi has held significant leadership roles at both school and district levels in the areas of data, technology, literacy, special education, California Standards implementation, and staff and leadership development. He is an advocate for school and community partnerships," his online profile read.

His profile also stated that when he is not volunteering in the community, he enjoyed swimming, outdoor activities and travel. Biondi is survived by his wife and three children.

