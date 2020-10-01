San Ramon: Mayor Clarkson to talk coronavirus red tier classification at weekly breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to once again host his weekly Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, where he will be joined by a collection of local leaders who will discuss Contra Costa County's recent step forward in the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, at this week's virtual breakfast gathering, Clarkson will discuss the county's recent upgrade from purple to red status -- according to California's four-tier color-coded classification system -- which shows an improvement in Contra Costa's coronavirus infection rates.

To help him review the new tier classification and to provide an update on the local response to the pandemic, Clarkson will be joined at Friday's meeting by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast is set to start at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 990 7950 6833.