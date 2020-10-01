News

San Ramon: Mayor Clarkson to talk coronavirus red tier classification at weekly breakfast

Local leaders to review local response to ongoing pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 1, 2020, 4:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to once again host his weekly Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, where he will be joined by a collection of local leaders who will discuss Contra Costa County's recent step forward in the coronavirus pandemic.

(File photo)

Specifically, at this week's virtual breakfast gathering, Clarkson will discuss the county's recent upgrade from purple to red status -- according to California's four-tier color-coded classification system -- which shows an improvement in Contra Costa's coronavirus infection rates.

To help him review the new tier classification and to provide an update on the local response to the pandemic, Clarkson will be joined at Friday's meeting by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast is set to start at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 990 7950 6833.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID when prompted.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon: Mayor Clarkson to talk coronavirus red tier classification at weekly breakfast

Local leaders to review local response to ongoing pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 1, 2020, 4:58 pm

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to once again host his weekly Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, where he will be joined by a collection of local leaders who will discuss Contra Costa County's recent step forward in the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, at this week's virtual breakfast gathering, Clarkson will discuss the county's recent upgrade from purple to red status -- according to California's four-tier color-coded classification system -- which shows an improvement in Contra Costa's coronavirus infection rates.

To help him review the new tier classification and to provide an update on the local response to the pandemic, Clarkson will be joined at Friday's meeting by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast is set to start at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 990 7950 6833.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID when prompted.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.