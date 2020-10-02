Danville police looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery

An unidentified suspect allegedly tried unsuccessfully to rob a US Bank in central Danville on Friday afternoon, and town police are asking residents to keep their eyes out for the would-be bank robber who remains at large.

Police are on the look out for a man (pictured) who allegedly attempted to rob a bank near downtown Danville on Friday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Danville PD) Residents who have any information on the man are advised to contact Detective Dan Lynch at 314-3711 or [email protected] (Photo courtesy of Danville PD)

At approximately noon on Friday, the man entered the US Bank branch located at 720 San Ramon Valley Blvd. and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to Danville police.

The suspect had his hand in his pocket as if he were in possession of a weapon -- although town officials did not confirm if he actually had a weapon or not. When the teller told the man they had no money in their drawer, the unidentified suspect left the bank and fled the area, according to police.

Police described the man as being African American, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen fleeing the bank wearing dark pants, white t-shirt, sunglasses and a black hat.

Residents who were at the bank branch during that time and may have seen anything or know the identity of the suspect can contact Danville PD Detective Dan Lynch at 314-3711 or [email protected]