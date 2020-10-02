Regional representatives on San Ramon Valley ballots

The highly anticipated, highly debated 2020 general election officially -- finally -- arrives on Monday, when the Contra Costa County Elections Division will start sending out vote-by-mail ballots through the U.S. Postal Service and mark the start of early voting ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

While the presidential election, state ballot measures, and city/town and school board contests will be at the front of many local voters' minds, there will be a handful of regional representative positions on San Ramon Valley ballots as well.

Four feature familiar candidates, in runoffs after the March primary (U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate and State Assembly).

The fifth sees two challengers against the incumbent for BART Board of Directors District 1.

Ahead of ballots going out, DanvilleSanRamon.com reached out to the candidates in these five elections to provide input on their campaign priorities, including specific goals for the Tri-Valley, to help better inform San Ramon Valley voters.

BART Board

The BART Board of Directors has five of its nine positions up for election this fall during a critical time for the transit agency financially, with ridership down dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health orders.

This also marks the first election for the Tri-Valley since the proposed extension of full BART to Livermore was voted down by the board majority and the ensuing shift to the Valley Link concept to connect Livermore and San Joaquin County to the BART system at the Dublin-Pleasanton station.

One-term incumbent Debora Allen faces two newcomers on the District 1 ballot -- Emmy Akin and Jamie Salcido, both Walnut Creek residents. The four-year seat represents San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, and parts of Concord, Lafayette and unincorporated Contra Costa County including Blackhawk and Diablo.

Challenger Akin, listed on the ballot as a preschool director and linguist, is running for the BART board for the first time. She did not respond to DanvilleSanRamon's request for comment, and does not appear to have a campaign website.

She did offer a short candidate statement to election officials for inclusion in the voter information guide:

"Hello! I am Emmy Akin, and I grew up in Walnut Creek, Concord and Alamo (originally known as Chochenyo Ohlone and Miwok land). I am a passionate advocate for my community, especially youth and Black/Indigenous/People of Color.

"I have used BART since childhood, and I can see room for improvement! I want to see BART as a safe environment for everyone, where tragedies such as those of Oscar Grant and Nia Wilson never happen again. As your representative, I respectfully invite you all to reach out to me with your thoughts on how you believe BART can improve."

Incumbent Allen, a Clayton resident who was elected for the first time in 2016, is prioritizing public safety, fiscal sustainability and rebuilding community trust in BART in her campaign for re-election this fall.

"For the past four years, I have pushed for commonsense solutions to the many issues facing BART. I have focused on improving the personal safety of BART riders and workers while bringing financial transparency and oversight to the agency’s $2.4 billion budget," Allen told DanvilleSanRamon.

"BART needs to take swift action to address the fact that riders continue to be afraid for their personal safety. Until we do this, ridership won’t return, and the system will continue to suffer from deep structural deficits," she added.

Allen sees a police presence on trains and station platforms as the best tactic to address fare evasion and other safety concerns. Improved surveillance, preventing panhandling and increased security at station entrances are other strategies she supports to help public safety.

The incumbent also touts her corporate finance background as vital attributes on the board "to hold (BART) staff and other directors accountable to the taxpayers and ratepayers."

"I will represent BART District 1 similarly to the way I have for the last four years, as a strong support of keeping our riders and our workers safe in the system, and as a champion for fiscal responsibility, accountability, and transparency for this agency with a $2.4 billion annual spending plan," Allen said.

Salcido, another newcomer who is running for public office for the first time, lives in Walnut Creek with her young family and is a member of her home city's Transportation Commission. She works as a health care marketing manager and formerly worked in the planning and architecture industry.

"No more excuses," Salcido told DanvilleSanRamon. "I am a solutions-oriented creative problem solver and a team builder who has years of experience working on multi-disciplinary and cross-functional teams, which is what we need to address the complex challenges BART faces -- not just a siloed view from a singular perspective."

"I will be the best candidate to bring a strong and effective voice for District 1 to BART discussions as someone who can find common ground and build bridges with others in order to advocate for the needs of our residents and businesses," she added.

Salcido cited specific campaign priorities of "keep riders safe from violence and crime with a comprehensive approach to safety; increase reliability through technology and innovation to cost-effectively improve our infrastructure and transport riders more efficiently; make it easier to get to BART; and address the extended impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

She said she also plans to leverage the "strong foundational understanding" of the San Ramon Valley that she's gained through her professional career to "build strong relationships with local leaders in the San Ramon Valley, both local elected officials as well as business and community leaders, to better understand how BART can work with our community on core concerns and important needs."

State Assembly

State Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is competing against real estate appraiser Joe Rubay (R-Alamo) in her bid for a second consecutive two-year term in the state's lower legislative house in Sacramento.

As the only two candidates on the primary election ballot, Bauer-Kahan and Rubay automatically advanced to a required two-candidate runoff on Nov. 3. The incumbent finished first in March with 68.3% to the challenger's 31.7%.

Assembly District 16 consists of the Tri-Valley and Lamorinda communities as well as a majority of Walnut Creek.

Reflecting on her first term in office, Bauer-Kahan told the Weekly she was "especially proud that all 15 of my bills that made it to the governor's desk have received bipartisan support."

"These bills have addressed issues like climate change, preserving Tesla park in Livermore, gun safety, smart criminal justice reform, local transportation and fiscally sound solutions that will save the state millions through streamlining government processes," Bauer-Kahan said, also referring to her effort to secure funding for Dublin's all-abilities playground.

"Protecting our district from wildfire has also been one of my top priorities, and in addition to working with the governor and local officials to harden our defenses, I'm reintroducing legislation that will hold utilities like PG&E accountable when they fail to meet safety standards," she added, with an eye to the term ahead.

Bauer-Kahan also said she looks forward to continue working as chair of the Select Committee on Women's Reproductive Health, holding the line on potential cuts to education, fighting to secure funding for Valley Link, and prioritizing COVID-19 relief and resources for her district.

"When COVID-19 hit our state, the effects were devastating and brought challenges that have dramatically shifted the focus of the legislature, but I have always held the values and needs of our district close to my heart," she said. "We're working with our small businesses to help keep them afloat and my office has assisted thousands of individuals who needed access to critical resources."

Rubay, an Alamo resident since his youth, has worked in the real estate appraising business for more than 30 years and currently sits on the Alamo Police Services Advisory Committee. He also served on the Contra Costa County Fair Board and the Alamo Improvement Association.

He previously ran for statewide office four years ago, finishing second by a 2:1 margin to State Senate District 7 election.

In the 2020 election for State Assembly, Rubay told the Weekly he aims to "represent the Tri-Valley with a commonsense, independent voice that will work to repeal our sanctuary state law. It is a tragedy that the legislature passed this law after the tragic death of Kate Steinle."

Another priority, according to Rubay referring to the COVID-19 situation, is to "get our children back to school and our small businesses up and running. Just last month our state senator was calling for additional lockdowns. I believe in the individual; I believe in the people of the Tri-Valley to take all safety precautions -- social distance, washing hands, wearing masks when you cannot social distance and staying home when sick."

Rubay added that he would work to restore balance in the State Legislature and reduce government regulation and "over-control."

"Our school system needs the challenge that charter schools bring out. Our health care system need a bit of market-based sanity. Our housing situation can be improved not by adding more restrictions (i.e. rent restrictions), yet by less restrictions and aiding smart local planning," he said.

State Senate

State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) faces political newcomer Julie Mobley (R-Danville), whose professional background is in engineering but who listed mother as her ballot designation.

The pair advanced to the Nov. 3 runoff after the three-candidate March primary saw Glazer finish in first place with 48.3% of the vote and Mobley garner second place with 27.2%.

State Senate District 7 includes Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol at the south end, Brentwood, Antioch, Pittsburg and Concord to the north, Orinda, Lafayette and Walnut Creek to the west, and the San Ramon Valley.

Glazer is seeking a second full term after winning a special election to fill the District 7 vacancy in May 2015 and then earning a full four-year term in the 2016 general election by defeating Rubay.

The incumbent told the Weekly he was proud that "in this hyper-partisan political environment, I have worked hard to be a constructive problem solver in the Senate. I have honored the principle that government closer to the people is better and have resisted efforts to create one-size-fits-all mandates."

Glazer pointed to original legislative accomplishments to date including strengthening the state's assault weapon ban, requiring financial disclosures on small business loans to prevent predatory lending, tax protection for water conservation projects, and the ban of the sale of flavored vaping and tobacco products.

"Importantly, every piece of legislation I have authored has had bipartisan support," he added.

Looking ahead, Glazer said, "If I am graced with a new term in the Senate, I will continue my efforts to be a champion for public education, defender of our fragile environment, advocate for local control, protector of civil and human rights, and steward of fiscally responsible state budgeting."

"I can do my best work when it is done in partnership with Tri-Valley school and city leaders and an engaged citizenry," he continued. "Each of us has high expectations for the community where we live. I will do my best to live up to these high standards in my representation in the State Capitol."

Mobley, who advanced to the runoff as the lone Republican on the March ballot after hardly campaigning before the primary including not submitting a candidate statement and having no apparent campaign website at that time, has reversed her strategy ahead of the general election.

A Danville resident with a background in engineering, specifically product development, Mobley has been a community volunteer in local public schools and served on the 2019-20 Contra Costa County Civil Grand Jury. This State Senate campaign is her first time running for public office.

Mobley told the Weekly her top priority is to "provide creative options for reopening businesses and schools with precautions to minimize health risks. Parents, kids and teachers need choices for returning to school safely and we should allow businesses to adapt in order to reopen."

Infrastructure is another goal, to "design modern systems for power and transportation that are reliable, safe, clean and affordable," she said.

Mobley said she would also prioritize actions to "aggressively address extreme fire risk in the state" such as investing in emerging fire detection and suppression technologies, providing more resources for state and local fire agencies, thinning forest growth, establishing more fuel breaks and developing new power models.

And a final priority, she said, would be to "explore innovations in policing while fully staffing law enforcement. I support the idea of partnering mental health/social workers with police for certain calls and creatively addressing the many challenges agencies have recruiting and keeping their departments staffed with highly qualified applicants."

Congress

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) is bidding for a fifth consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives for San Ramon and the rest of Congressional District 15 against Alison Hayden, a Republican special education teacher from Hayward.

The two finalists advanced out of a seven-candidate primary election, with Swalwell earning first place with 59.0% of the vote and Hayden emerging from a field of unheralded challengers to finish in second with 17.0%.

The 15th Congressional District represents Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, Sunol, Castro Valley, Hayward, Union City and the northern part of Fremont, along with parts of Contra Costa County, including San Ramon and a portion of Danville.

Hayden is a former financial professional and Peace Corps director/volunteer who now works in secondary and special education. She has prior election experience, having won a position on the Central Committee of the Alameda County Republican Party.

"I entered the race because I recognize signs of the decay of our country’s high standards and lowered international reputation," Hayden told the Weekly. "I have seen the breakdown of the family, opioid pandemic, falling education ratings with government supplanting parents and local organizations to meet growing needs. We must strengthen the family for communities’ strength and connectedness, the core of any robust society."

"Now COVID, wildfires and civil unrest bring health and human safety to the priority," she added. "The safety of children, families and our seniors is critical. These events and their aftermath will impact our communities with differing magnitudes and an urgent dynamic local address will most determine the future of CA-15, indeed the whole of the country."

As for specific priorities in District 15, Hayden listed traffic congestion solutions while rethinking Valley Link as the best option, intelligent development and growth, jobs and training, and cutting taxes, regulations and costs.

With a campaign website that cites her motivation as "to stop an unelected elite from taking our voice and choice under a Socialist order," Hayden added that a vote for her is "a vote to represent your interests in the American Republic, its legal protection of our unalienable rights and responsibilities, our futures and those of our children and future generations."

Swalwell, a former Dublin City Council member and Alameda County prosecutor who first won election to Congress in 2012, has become one of the more visible members of the House, in part because of his presence on social media and television interviews as a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans. He briefly campaigned for the Democratic nomination for president but bowed out after three months in July 2019.

The incumbent congressman cited the coronavirus pandemic among his top priorities for the term ahead, including "shaping and implementing real action to combat COVID -- including testing, tracing, and rapid, widespread deployment of a safe, effective vaccine when it's available -- while providing all necessary relief to struggling families; we need a return to normalcy as soon as safely possible."

"We must regain our world leadership on combating climate chaos. We must make sure no American lacks affordable health care. We must get tougher on other nations' efforts to interfere with our democracy. And we must restore Americans' confidence in our public institutions," he added.

In District 15, Swalwell said his goals include sustaining the Tri-Valley's status as a "burgeoning tech innovation hub as well as an affordable and desirable place to live," as well as securing federal funding to bring Valley Link toward construction.

"I'll keep representing Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley in Congress as I always have -- with honesty, with energy, and with an eye toward justice and opportunity for all. I remain deeply humbled and grateful to be your voice in Congress," he said.

In the 11th Congressional District, which includes most of Danville, incumbent Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is seeking a fourth consecutive term on Nov. 3 -- this time against Nisha Sharma, a Republican real estate professional from Danville.

DeSaulnier led the way in the three-candidate primary election in March with 71.20% of the vote, while Sharma earned second place and a spot in the general election runoff with 21.43%.

The 11th Congressional District encompasses almost all of Contra Costa County, including Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo and most of Danville in the San Ramon Valley as well as larger cities like Walnut Creek, Concord and Richmond along with the Lamorinda communities.

DeSaulnier, who has a long history of legislating at the local and state levels before being elected to Congress in 2014, told DanvilleSanRamon that he is looking to continue building upon his record of delivering results for Contra Costa County.

"Whether it was balancing California’s budget, establishing the fourth bore of the Caldecott Tunnel, securing funding for projects like eBART and traffic relief projects like the Highway 4 expansion, or holding government accountable when millions were wasted on the Bay Bridge, I’ve fought for our families and community," DeSaulnier said.

"In a highly partisan environment, I've found commonsense solutions -- successfully passing 28 initiatives into law and 27 measures in the U.S. House," he added.

As for specific priorities for the next term, DeSaulnier cited protecting public health during the pandemic, growing the economy with good jobs and improved housing options, ensuring students have a safe learning environment, protecting Medicare and Social Security; increasing access to affordable health care, safeguarding the environment and combating climate change, promoting racial justice and equality, and making the government work for the people.

DeSaulnier also said he is eager and fully able to continue serving in Congress after his near-fatal bout of non-COVID pneumonia that kept him hospitalized for nearly two months in the late winter and spring.

"I am fully back to work attending committee meetings, hosting virtual town halls, authoring legislation, and working on local issues," he said. "My doctors have assured me that I will be able to continue working for the residents of Contra Costa with the same energy and enthusiasm I always have. I hope you will give me the opportunity to continue serving you in Congress."

Sharma, a first-time challenger for Congress, immigrated to the U.S. from India and now works as a real estate agent in the East Bay. The Republican candidate lives with her family in Danville.

Among her top priorities if elected, Sharma lists reopening the economy, law and order, cost of living, infrastructure, homelessness, immigration and no new taxes.

"Our current leadership has completely failed to address the homelessness crisis in the Bay Area," she said. "There is nothing compassionate about allowing people to sleep and die on our streets. We must take a holistic approach to rehabilitate our homeless population through mental health and drug treatment, job training and transitional housing."

"Our economy is the strongest it has been in generations, but despite this, our taxes and fees are being increased by our representatives under the guise of fixing our crumbling infrastructure," she added.

On reopening businesses during the pandemic, Sharma said, "I will take practical steps by working with the federal and local government agencies. Let us change by working at grassroots level, change by supporting the businesses and being cautious."

She said District 11 "deserves peace, safety and relief. I Stand with our men and women in uniform. I have zero tolerance for anarchists and rioters. I would work towards opening dialogues on how best to effectuate community and policing partnerships."

Sharma also described "no new taxes" as a top priority, saying, "Californians already pay the highest taxes in the United States and have the highest cost of living. I will ensure proper distribution of funds, accountability at all levels and setting the right priorities."

Editor's note: For those still needing to sign up, there is time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. To learn more, visit www.cocovote.us.