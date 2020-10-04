News Digest: Jail n' Bail fundraiser & Housing solutions seminar

Jail n' Bail for Agape Villages

The annual Tri-Valley Jail n' Bail fundraiser benefiting Agape Villages Foster Family Agency returns next Wednesday with a re-envisioned format in light of the pandemic.

The event will still see volunteers don prison stripes and attempt to get released from custody by raising enough funds to "post bail" through social media networking and texting/calling friends and associates. Face coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced, organizers said.

All funds raised will go toward enrichment, counseling and other programs at Agape Villages, an agency that places foster children in homes throughout the Bay Area and Northern California.

Jail n' Bail will run from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7) at SideTrack Bar and Grill, 30 W. Angela St. in Pleasanton. To participate or learn more, visit agapevillages.org.