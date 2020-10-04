News

News Digest: Jail n' Bail fundraiser & Housing solutions seminar

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 4, 2020, 3:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Jail n' Bail for Agape Villages

The annual Tri-Valley Jail n' Bail fundraiser benefiting Agape Villages Foster Family Agency returns next Wednesday with a re-envisioned format in light of the pandemic.

The event will still see volunteers don prison stripes and attempt to get released from custody by raising enough funds to "post bail" through social media networking and texting/calling friends and associates. Face coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced, organizers said.

All funds raised will go toward enrichment, counseling and other programs at Agape Villages, an agency that places foster children in homes throughout the Bay Area and Northern California.

Jail n' Bail will run from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7) at SideTrack Bar and Grill, 30 W. Angela St. in Pleasanton. To participate or learn more, visit agapevillages.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Housing solutions

The Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative is holding an online forum at 7 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 8), "Toward an Affordable Housing Strategy for the Tri-Valley."

Speakers will include John Sensiba of Sensiba San Filippo, who will discuss why affordable housing is important to all community members, and Jeff Levin of East Bay Housing Organizations, who will talk about solutions specific to the Tri-Valley, according to organizers. Attendees will also hear from community members who have struggled with the lack of affordable housing.

TVAPC aims to shine a spotlight on inequity through community awareness and education, and promoting connections and information-sharing. To learn more, visit www.tvapc.org and www.facebook.com/TVAPC.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

News Digest: Jail n' Bail fundraiser & Housing solutions seminar

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 4, 2020, 3:43 pm

Jail n' Bail for Agape Villages

The annual Tri-Valley Jail n' Bail fundraiser benefiting Agape Villages Foster Family Agency returns next Wednesday with a re-envisioned format in light of the pandemic.

The event will still see volunteers don prison stripes and attempt to get released from custody by raising enough funds to "post bail" through social media networking and texting/calling friends and associates. Face coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced, organizers said.

All funds raised will go toward enrichment, counseling and other programs at Agape Villages, an agency that places foster children in homes throughout the Bay Area and Northern California.

Jail n' Bail will run from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7) at SideTrack Bar and Grill, 30 W. Angela St. in Pleasanton. To participate or learn more, visit agapevillages.org.

Housing solutions

The Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative is holding an online forum at 7 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 8), "Toward an Affordable Housing Strategy for the Tri-Valley."

Speakers will include John Sensiba of Sensiba San Filippo, who will discuss why affordable housing is important to all community members, and Jeff Levin of East Bay Housing Organizations, who will talk about solutions specific to the Tri-Valley, according to organizers. Attendees will also hear from community members who have struggled with the lack of affordable housing.

TVAPC aims to shine a spotlight on inequity through community awareness and education, and promoting connections and information-sharing. To learn more, visit www.tvapc.org and www.facebook.com/TVAPC.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.