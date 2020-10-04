San Ramon Valley's Virtual Run for Education enters final week

The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation's 37th annual Run for Education is entering its closing week and active residents are encouraged to come out and run, walk or roll for local schools.

Held virtually this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic, residents have until Oct. 11 to participate in the Run for Education -- which is the SRVEF's primary annual fundraising event supporting all 35 school affiliates in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

"This event comes together each year due to the tremendous support of our community," SRVEF Executive Director Vanessa Berastain said in a statement. "Everyone is encouraged to join from the location and the distance of their choosing."

This year’s virtual race will enable participants to choose their own distance, route and time of their event. SRVEF staff say that event results can be uploaded online and bragging rights will last for the entire year.

Residents can register online at www.srvef.org for a $25 entry fee.