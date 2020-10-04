San Ramon Valley's Virtual Run for Education enters final week

The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation's 37th annual Run for Education is entering its closing week and active residents are encouraged to come out and run, walk or roll for local schools.
Held virtually this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic, residents have until Oct. 11 to participate in the Run for Education -- which is the SRVEF's primary annual fundraising event supporting all 35 school affiliates in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.
"This event comes together each year due to the tremendous support of our community," SRVEF Executive Director Vanessa Berastain said in a statement. "Everyone is encouraged to join from the location and the distance of their choosing."
This year’s virtual race will enable participants to choose their own distance, route and time of their event. SRVEF staff say that event results can be uploaded online and bragging rights will last for the entire year.
Residents can register online at www.srvef.org for a $25 entry fee.
After the run has concluded, residents will still have the opportunity to support San Ramon Valley schools through the Rotary Club of San Ramon’s Auction for Education, which is set to begin on Nov. 1.
"Funds raised by the Online Auction for Education will be donated to the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation in support of their 4 major causes: Classrooms of the Future, Literacy, STEM and Professional Development. Our relationship with this foundation is strong and deep -- we have been supporting them since their inception," San Ramon Rotary officials said.
More than $40,000 in auction items have been donated by businesses and community members for 2020's Auction for Education, which last year raised nearly $58,000 for SRVUSD schools.
New for 2020, the San Ramon Rotary will host an Auction for Education Live Event on Nov. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with student performances, prizes and more.
The Auction for Education is set to run Nov. 1-9. To learn more, donate or to make a bid online residents can visit www.sanramonrotary.org.
