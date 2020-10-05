Danville celebrates local architecture at 2020 Design Awards

In recognition of the outstanding architectural designs found around town, the Danville Town Council is hosting a special meeting on Tuesday to honor the recipients of its 2020 Design Awards.

Town officials will honor winners in three categories on Tuesday, recognizing local buildings for Outstanding Residential Subdivision Home Design, Outstanding Heritage Resource Design and Outstanding Commercial Design.

Winners were selected by the Design Awards Committee, which is made up of Design Review Board members Mark Belotz, Robert Combs, Afshan Hamid, Lou Palandrani, Chris Trujillo and Kevin Wong.

For Outstanding Residential Subdivision Home Design, town officials will honor the homes located on 82, 83 and 88 Whispering Creek Lane, southeast of downtown Danville.

Owned by Nicolas Brousse, Julie Lee (82 Whispering Creek Lane), Kathleen O’Toole, Matthew Miszewski (83 Whispering Creek Lane) and Sandra Ann Morris (88 Whispering Creek Lane), the homes were developed by The Address Company based off of designs by architecture firm Mark Gross & Associates.