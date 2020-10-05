News

Hively named 2020 Nonprofit of the Year by Bauer-Kahan

Award recognizes contributions of nonprofit in District 16

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Oct 5, 2020
Tri-Valley nonprofit Hively was recently named the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 16 by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), joining other nonprofits throughout the state in being recognized by their local representatives for serving their communities.

"With nonprofits doing more than ever to help their communities weather this COVID-19 crisis, your work should rightfully be celebrated," Bauer-Kahan said of the honor, which was co-sponsored by the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector and the California Association of Nonprofits.

Both prior to and since the pandemic, Hively staff and volunteers have strived to provide children and families with support and resources including food, diapers and rental assistance, among other basic and critical needs.

Hively officials extended their "heartfelt thanks" to Bauer-Kahan in a statement and said, "With the unwavering support of our amazing donors and friends who have invested heavily in our work over the past six months, we have been honored to respond."

CalNonprofits CEO Jan Masaoka said, “The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the last few months have put nonprofits -- usually hidden in plain sight -- in the spotlight. California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

To learn more about Hively or get involved, visit behively.org.

