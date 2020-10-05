Planning Commission to review CityWalk development agreements

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review a series of development agreements for the CityWalk Master Plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, and will consider approving plans for the 4,500 housing unit development project.

Approved by San Ramon's Planning Commission on Aug. 3 and upheld by the City Council on Sept. 9, the CityWalk Master Plan is applying for three development agreements with the city in accordance with California state law.

The approval of the agreements will ensure that the project's development is in line with city policies and ordinances.

"More specifically, the agreements would allow the development of the CityWalk Project to proceed in accordance with existing policies, rules and regulations, subject to the conditions of approval tied to the vesting tentative map, development plan, land use permit and architectural review applications," community development director Debbie Chamberlain, said in a staff report.

Scheduled to be developed over a period of approximately 25 years, the CityWalk Master Plan includes the development of up to 4,500 multi-family homes, a 169-room hotel, 166,000 square feet of commercial space, several new parking structures and a parks system that is privately owned but publicly enjoyed, located in the heart of the Bishop Ranch Property.