SRVUSD to talk textbook quality, PSAT prep at board meeting

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to have a relatively routine meeting on Tuesday, during which district officials will discuss PSAT testing, review school textbooks and consider issuing a series of special recognitions.

Set to be held virtually to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, school officials will gather to review administrative issues that affect everyday schooling such as textbook approval, the hiring of temporary employees and standardized testing for students.

Starting off Tuesday's main agenda items, the board is seeking public input on the quality of student textbooks and instructional materials. The annual review is conducted to ensure the quality of learning materials and, pending public input, staff has recommended the board certify the materials as reaching the district's standards.

Next, the board is scheduled to approve a provisional internship permit for an additional educator at Bella Vista Elementary School in San Ramon.

Preparations are also being made for 10th-grade students to take the PSAT in the winter, with Jan. 26 being selected as a potential day for the test.