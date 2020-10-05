SRVUSD to talk textbook quality, PSAT prep at board meeting

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to have a relatively routine meeting on Tuesday, during which district officials will discuss PSAT testing, review school textbooks and consider issuing a series of special recognitions.
Set to be held virtually to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, school officials will gather to review administrative issues that affect everyday schooling such as textbook approval, the hiring of temporary employees and standardized testing for students.
Starting off Tuesday's main agenda items, the board is seeking public input on the quality of student textbooks and instructional materials. The annual review is conducted to ensure the quality of learning materials and, pending public input, staff has recommended the board certify the materials as reaching the district's standards.
Next, the board is scheduled to approve a provisional internship permit for an additional educator at Bella Vista Elementary School in San Ramon.
Preparations are also being made for 10th-grade students to take the PSAT in the winter, with Jan. 26 being selected as a potential day for the test.
Touching on the effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on local schools, board members are set to hear a special presentation on the phased return of special day classes.
Issuing a series of decrees for the month of October, board members are also set to recognize Oct. 11-17 as School Administrator Week, Oct. 18-24 as Digital Citizenship Week and Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week.
The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.
Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] or by fax by 838-3147. Emails should be sent no later than noon Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.
