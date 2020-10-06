Arts

Alamo: Artist to speak on portrait drawing

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

(Oil paintings by Deirdre G. Shibano)

Oil painter Deirdre G. Shibano will be the featured artist at the next meeting of the Alamo Danville Artists' Society at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Alamo Women's Club, 1401 Danville Blvd. in Alamo.

Shibano, who is known for her landscape paintings in plein air as well as her portraiture and figurative work, will speak on portrait drawing.

She has said, "Portraiture is so much more challenging than many genres of art. We can move a barn, a tree or even a river in a painting, but when we put a person's nose in the wrong place, well, it just doesn't work."

