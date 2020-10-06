News

E-bike rebate program launched in Contra Costa County

Residents of Contra Costa County can now receive cash rebates for new electric bicycles, or e-bikes, through a pilot program launched by 511 Contra Costa.

A limited number of $150 rebates are available for residents of each of the county's 19 cities, and another batch for residents of unincorporated areas, to help buy e-bikes, e-bike conversion kits and electric mopeds (with a maximum speed less than 30 mph). Low-income residents would receive $300 rebates.

E-bikes are valued as a clean alternative to using an internal combustion vehicle for short to medium distances on local streets.

The rebates are applicable to e-bike purchases beginning Thursday, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"E-bikes offer several key benefits as an alternative to driving -- they reduce congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate parking dilemmas, and can help bridge those first and last mile trips to transit -- plus they are just really cool," said Contra Costa Transportation Authority Executive Director Randell Iwasaki.

Kirsten Riker, project manager with 511 Contra Costa, said one of that transportation program's goals with the rebates is to introduce Contra Costa residents to e-bikes and to make them easier to obtain.

The rebate program is funded by Measure J transportation tax revenues. To learn more about rules, resources and current rebate availability by city, visit 511CC.org/rebate.

— Bay City News Service

— Bay City News Service

