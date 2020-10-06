E-bike rebate program launched in Contra Costa County

Residents of Contra Costa County can now receive cash rebates for new electric bicycles, or e-bikes, through a pilot program launched by 511 Contra Costa.

A limited number of $150 rebates are available for residents of each of the county's 19 cities, and another batch for residents of unincorporated areas, to help buy e-bikes, e-bike conversion kits and electric mopeds (with a maximum speed less than 30 mph). Low-income residents would receive $300 rebates.

E-bikes are valued as a clean alternative to using an internal combustion vehicle for short to medium distances on local streets.

The rebates are applicable to e-bike purchases beginning Thursday, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"E-bikes offer several key benefits as an alternative to driving -- they reduce congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate parking dilemmas, and can help bridge those first and last mile trips to transit -- plus they are just really cool," said Contra Costa Transportation Authority Executive Director Randell Iwasaki.