SRVFPD offers new internal scholarship opportunities

Applicants must be current SRVFPD firefighter reserve or district aide to qualify

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

In an effort to expand its core of firefighters and paramedics, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District has launched a scholarship program allowing district employees the opportunity to enter into Firefighter 1 Academy or Paramedic School.

Approved by the SRVFPD Board of Directors on Sept. 23, the scholarship program is for those interested in becoming firefighters to obtain a Firefighter 1 Certificate and or a Paramedic License, and according to fire officials will lead to a conditional offer of full-time employment.

District officials added that in order to qualify for a Firefighter 1 Academy or Paramedic School, a candidate must be a current SRVFPD firefighter reserve or district aide.

“The district firmly believes in recruiting from the local community whenever possible and has developed a volunteer program for high school age students through the iQuest internship program, along with a Firefighter and Communications Reserve program," SRVFPD Vice President Matt Stamey said in a statement.

"We feel this scholarship program will complement our volunteer programs and recruit highly qualified candidates who have grown up in the San Ramon Valley community and are interested in pursuing a career in the fire service,” Stamey added.

Potential applicants interested in learning more about the scholarship program or applying to join are encouraged to email deputy chief Jim Selover at [email protected]

