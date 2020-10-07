San Ramon Chamber to celebrate businesses, individuals at 'Night of the Stars'

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the recipients of its 36th Annual Night of the Stars Business and Community Awards, shining a spotlight on the exceptional businesses and individuals that call San Ramon home.

An annual award program where honorees are typically recognized at a public celebration, this year's winners will be honored during a virtual celebration on Dec. 3.

"The Business and Community Awards event is an opportunity to thank and give appreciation to individuals who have made a significant difference and contribution in our community," said San Ramon Chamber of Commerce President, Stewart Bambino. "Login to honor those around us who help to make San Ramon an exceptional place to live and work."

This year’s awards celebrate a diverse set of entrepreneurs who help boost the city’s economy, image and community spirit. The six honorees of the 36th Annual Business and Community Awards are:

Citizen of the Year: Mitchell Hopson, Leadership San Ramon Valley Board of Directors, Chair and Leader of the San Ramon Inclusiveness Committee, Treasurer of the Diablo Black Men's Group.