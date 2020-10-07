News

The LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch launches 'Movies Under the Stars' series

Residents invited to enjoy classic movies weekends through October

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

For movie lovers and residents seeking social distanced outdoor activities, The LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch has officially launched its "Movies Under the Stars" series for throughout the month of October.

Officially starting on Thursday evening, guests are invited to view a series of beloved movie classics while enjoying snacks and the crisp fall air in a socially distanced setting.

Chairs and tables will be set up for the events and guests only have to bring themselves -- although City Center staff did note that no outside food and beverages will be allowed and masks are required for all guests over the age of 2. However, visitors are free to bring their own folding or beach chairs.

The movie schedule for this week includes the following:

* "The Little Giants", Oct. 8.

* "Where the Wild Things Are," Oct. 9.

* "42," Oct. 10.

* "You've Got Mail," Oct. 11.

Movies start at dusk, approximately 7:30 to 8 p.m., and will run on weekends through October. Tickets for $15 per person can be purchased online at www.thelotentshop.com. Residents can also check for future movies on The LOT's website.

The LOT is located in the center of City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2300, San Ramon.

