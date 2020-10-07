The LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch launches 'Movies Under the Stars' series

For movie lovers and residents seeking social distanced outdoor activities, The LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch has officially launched its "Movies Under the Stars" series for throughout the month of October.

Officially starting on Thursday evening, guests are invited to view a series of beloved movie classics while enjoying snacks and the crisp fall air in a socially distanced setting.

Chairs and tables will be set up for the events and guests only have to bring themselves -- although City Center staff did note that no outside food and beverages will be allowed and masks are required for all guests over the age of 2. However, visitors are free to bring their own folding or beach chairs.

The movie schedule for this week includes the following:

* "The Little Giants", Oct. 8.