New ramen shop opening for outdoor dining, takeout at City Center Bishop Ranch

Ramen Hiroshi set for service starting Saturday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 8, 2020, 6:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

While the past seven months have been difficult on many local businesses, Ramen Hiroshi is set to officially open its doors on Saturday with a new restaurant for outdoor dining and takeout at City Center Bishop Ranch.

Located on the second floor of San Ramon's 300,000-square-foot City Center, Ramen Hiroshi will be opening this weekend with a series of revisions to normal operating procedures, in order to ensure guests' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're excited to bring our menu of comforting ramen dishes to the diners at City Center Bishop Ranch,” said Hiroshi Tun, co-owner of Ramen Hiroshi. “We’ve developed a loyal following at our other restaurant location in Walnut Creek and look forward to doing the same here. We pride ourselves on serving up bowls of ramen that are as delicious as they are beautiful, with fresh, local ingredients that make you feel good.”

Serving a menu of classic ramen bowls, Ramen Hiroshi serves bowls made with organic free range chicken, pasteurized Jidori eggs, local produce, seasonal ingredients and noodles made in house. City Center officials note that the restaurant's signature Hiroshi Tonkotsu Ramen has pork bone broth simmered for 16 hours and it is topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, black mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion and pickled red ginger.

Ramen Hiroshi will only offer outdoor dining and takeout options while the pandemic lingers, which is in line with policies and procedures enacted by City Center in order to protect visitors and stem potential spread of the virus.

In keeping with guidelines encouraged by the state, World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other safety policies enacted by City Center Bishop Ranch include:

* Outdoor dining patios expanded to accommodate social-distancing guidelines.

* Tables and chairs at sit-down restaurants reconfigured to ensure appropriate spacing among diners.

* Voluntary health screen and temperature-check station located in Alexander Square.

* Sanitation stations equipped with hand sanitizers installed at four locations throughout Alexander Square.

* Signage outlining precautions visible to all center guests.

“The community has been anxious for Ramen Hiroshi’s restaurant at City Center Bishop Ranch to open, and we’re excited that the time is now here,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company, which owns and operates City Center. “Their classic ramen has an amazing flavor and fresh ingredients that combine to make a big bowl of comfort, which is exactly what people need right now.”

Ramen Hiroshi is located in the second floor of City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 2650, in San Ramon.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.