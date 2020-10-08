New ramen shop opening for outdoor dining, takeout at City Center Bishop Ranch

While the past seven months have been difficult on many local businesses, Ramen Hiroshi is set to officially open its doors on Saturday with a new restaurant for outdoor dining and takeout at City Center Bishop Ranch.

Located on the second floor of San Ramon's 300,000-square-foot City Center, Ramen Hiroshi will be opening this weekend with a series of revisions to normal operating procedures, in order to ensure guests' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're excited to bring our menu of comforting ramen dishes to the diners at City Center Bishop Ranch,” said Hiroshi Tun, co-owner of Ramen Hiroshi. “We’ve developed a loyal following at our other restaurant location in Walnut Creek and look forward to doing the same here. We pride ourselves on serving up bowls of ramen that are as delicious as they are beautiful, with fresh, local ingredients that make you feel good.”

Serving a menu of classic ramen bowls, Ramen Hiroshi serves bowls made with organic free range chicken, pasteurized Jidori eggs, local produce, seasonal ingredients and noodles made in house. City Center officials note that the restaurant's signature Hiroshi Tonkotsu Ramen has pork bone broth simmered for 16 hours and it is topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, black mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion and pickled red ginger.

Ramen Hiroshi will only offer outdoor dining and takeout options while the pandemic lingers, which is in line with policies and procedures enacted by City Center in order to protect visitors and stem potential spread of the virus.