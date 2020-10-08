SCU Lightning Complex fires fully contained at 396,624 acres

The evacuation areas and warnings included parts of the rural unincorporated Tri-Valley to the south and east of the Livermore and Pleasanton city limits.

Ranking as the third-largest wildfire in California history, the complex remained active for 46 days until full containment was confirmed on Oct. 1 -- though Cal Fire had reported containment at 98% each day since Sept. 11 while crews continued to patrol fire lines, watch for hot spots and devise a suppression repair plan.

Starting as 20 different wildland fires sparked by dry lightning strikes on Aug. 16, the SCU Lightning Complex eventually merged into one major fire that forced evacuation orders and warnings, destroyed dozens of structures and caused smoke that blanketed surrounding areas.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires that raged for weeks south of the Tri-Valley were declared to be 100% contained last week after charring 396,624 acres across six counties, according to Cal Fire.

"Our congressional districts are home to a varied landscape of urban, suburban, and rural areas. It is the role of FEMA to assist when devastating incidents like this occur. We respectfully request that Alameda County, as a result of the impact of the SCU Lightning Complex fire, be included in DR-4558-CA so that our constituents can begin rebuilding their lives, businesses, and legacies," Khanna and Swalwell stated.

The legislators' letter cited SCU Lightning Complex damage estimates at nearly $70 million, including approximately $5 million, as of Sept. 11. They added, "However, the true extent of the damage is unknown because many residents remain unable to return to their properties and make assessments."

"Though Alameda County mostly was spared, some people suffered millions of dollars in losses," Swalwell wrote on social media after touring a damaged ranch property in rural Livermore south of Lake Del Valle. "Our neighbors deserve federal aid to carry them through these trying times."

U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell and Ro Khanna issued a letter on Sept. 11 to President Donald Trump and FEMA on Sept. 11 asking Alameda County and the SCU fire area be included in the declaration area -- a request that has been unanswered as of Tuesday, according to Swalwell's office.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a disaster declaration in California due to wildfires on Aug. 22, but Alameda County and other areas impacted by the SCU Lightning Complex (other than Santa Clara County) were not included in the resolution (DR-4558-CA).

In total, 222 structures were destroyed, 26 others damaged and tens of thousands more were threatened. There were six injuries and no fatalities reported. Thousands of fire personnel took part in the response.

SCU Lightning Complex fires fully contained at 396,624 acres

Swalwell, Khanna ask FEMA to add Alameda County to disaster declaration area