A new gem coming to Dublin

Dublin school and community leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Emerald High School with a subdued closed ceremony that was livestreamed last week.
A $258.2 million project funded primarily through voter-approved bond measures, the long-awaited second full high school on Dublin's east side will be built in two stages, with Phase 1 estimated to open in the fall of 2022 and accommodate approximately 1,300 students. Phase 2 would follow in the years afterward to bring the full 2,500-student capacity.
"Today is truly a momentous day in the history and the lives of the Dublin community," Dublin Unified School District Interim Superintendent Daniel Moirao said during the evening groundbreaking on Sept. 30.
"Today we are here ... to address one of the greatest needs of our community. The last major growing pain -- a second comprehensive high school. It's something that many in Dublin have wanted, and we truly need," he added.
Moirao credited the support of Dublin voters and families for helping bring Emerald High closer to reality.
"This level of support from the community must be highlighted. it's something that makes Dublin special. I can't think of another school district that is continually backed by its community in such a way as this particular community has supported our schools," he said.
Emerald High will sit on a nearly 24-acre parcel on the north side of the Dublin Boulevard-Grafton Street intersection. The new campus aims to alleviate overcrowding issues at Dublin High School -- which has 3,300 students enrolled this year -- while also better serving students and families on Dublin's fast-growing east side.
