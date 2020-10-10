A new gem coming to Dublin

Slideshow Dublin Unified School District officials, community leaders and select students gathered on Sept. 30 for a socially distanced groundbreaking ceremony for Emerald High School, the district's second comprehensive high school. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Interim Superintendent Daniel Moirao offers opening remarks. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Dublin officials, shovels in hand, turn the dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 30 at the site of the future Emerald High School. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Rendering of Emerald High's library. (Image courtesy of DUSD) Another rendering of Emerald High School. (Image courtesy of DUSD) Rendering of indoor common area. (Image courtesy of DUSD) Board President Dan Cherrier speaks at the groundbreaking. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Dublin Mayor David Haubert, a former school board member, addresses the socially distanced audience. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) DUSD trustees pose with Interim Superintendent Daniel Moirao at the groundbreaking. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Rendering shows Emerald High School student union design. (Image courtesy of DUSD) Another indoor rendering. (Image courtesy of DUSD) Architectural drawing offers look inside the Emerald theater. (Image courtesy of DUSD) Previous Next

Dublin school and community leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Emerald High School with a subdued closed ceremony that was livestreamed last week.

A $258.2 million project funded primarily through voter-approved bond measures, the long-awaited second full high school on Dublin's east side will be built in two stages, with Phase 1 estimated to open in the fall of 2022 and accommodate approximately 1,300 students. Phase 2 would follow in the years afterward to bring the full 2,500-student capacity.

"Today is truly a momentous day in the history and the lives of the Dublin community," Dublin Unified School District Interim Superintendent Daniel Moirao said during the evening groundbreaking on Sept. 30.

"Today we are here ... to address one of the greatest needs of our community. The last major growing pain -- a second comprehensive high school. It's something that many in Dublin have wanted, and we truly need," he added.

Moirao credited the support of Dublin voters and families for helping bring Emerald High closer to reality.