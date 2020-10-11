Congressman DeSaulnier hosting virtual town hall event Tuesday

Local Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a virtual town hall this week, where he will provide a congressional update and answer questions from constituents.

Set to be held virtually on Tuesday (Oct. 13), congressional staffers say the event will cover a variety of pressing topics including the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, updates on the coronavirus relief package passed by the U.S. House, mail-in ballots, election security and other news topics of the day.

This will be DeSaulnier’s 115th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress in January 2015. It will be streamed live on Zoom as well as DeSaulnier's Facebook page from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Residents can RSVP and submit questions on DeSaulnier's official website.