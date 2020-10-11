News

Congressman DeSaulnier hosting virtual town hall event Tuesday

Coronavirus updates, election security among topics

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 11, 2020, 11:57 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a virtual town hall this week, where he will provide a congressional update and answer questions from constituents.

Set to be held virtually on Tuesday (Oct. 13), congressional staffers say the event will cover a variety of pressing topics including the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, updates on the coronavirus relief package passed by the U.S. House, mail-in ballots, election security and other news topics of the day.

This will be DeSaulnier’s 115th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress in January 2015. It will be streamed live on Zoom as well as DeSaulnier's Facebook page from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Residents can RSVP and submit questions on DeSaulnier's official website.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Congressman DeSaulnier hosting virtual town hall event Tuesday

Coronavirus updates, election security among topics

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 11, 2020, 11:57 am

Local Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a virtual town hall this week, where he will provide a congressional update and answer questions from constituents.

Set to be held virtually on Tuesday (Oct. 13), congressional staffers say the event will cover a variety of pressing topics including the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, updates on the coronavirus relief package passed by the U.S. House, mail-in ballots, election security and other news topics of the day.

This will be DeSaulnier’s 115th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress in January 2015. It will be streamed live on Zoom as well as DeSaulnier's Facebook page from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Residents can RSVP and submit questions on DeSaulnier's official website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.