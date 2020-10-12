News

Danville: Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

Standout second baseman, two-time MVP was big part of Reds' championship teams of '70s

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 12, 2020, 11:24 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Bay Area native Joe Morgan, recognized as one of the best second baseman in Major League Baseball history and a centerpiece of Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine" of the 1970s who later became a renowned broadcaster after his playing days, died at his home in Danville on Sunday, according to national media reports. He was 77.

The Associated Press reported Morgan had been suffering from a form of polyneuropathy, a nerve condition.

Raised in Oakland and an athletic star at Castlemont High School, Morgan rose to national prominence during his eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds that included the team winning two World Series titles and Morgan earning National League Most Valuable Player in 1975 and 1976 as well as five Gold Gloves.

He also played for the Houston Colt .45s/Astros, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics during his 22-year pro career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morgan continued in baseball for nearly 30 more years as an in-game broadcaster that included pairing with Bay Area play-by-play man Jon Miller for years on ESPN's national "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Morgan is survived by his wife Theresa, their twin daughters Kelly and Ashley, and his daughters Lisa and Angela from his first marriage, according to the AP.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville: Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

Standout second baseman, two-time MVP was big part of Reds' championship teams of '70s

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 12, 2020, 11:24 am

Bay Area native Joe Morgan, recognized as one of the best second baseman in Major League Baseball history and a centerpiece of Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine" of the 1970s who later became a renowned broadcaster after his playing days, died at his home in Danville on Sunday, according to national media reports. He was 77.

The Associated Press reported Morgan had been suffering from a form of polyneuropathy, a nerve condition.

Raised in Oakland and an athletic star at Castlemont High School, Morgan rose to national prominence during his eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds that included the team winning two World Series titles and Morgan earning National League Most Valuable Player in 1975 and 1976 as well as five Gold Gloves.

He also played for the Houston Colt .45s/Astros, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics during his 22-year pro career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morgan continued in baseball for nearly 30 more years as an in-game broadcaster that included pairing with Bay Area play-by-play man Jon Miller for years on ESPN's national "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts.

Morgan is survived by his wife Theresa, their twin daughters Kelly and Ashley, and his daughters Lisa and Angela from his first marriage, according to the AP.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.