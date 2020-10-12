Danville: Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

Bay Area native Joe Morgan, recognized as one of the best second baseman in Major League Baseball history and a centerpiece of Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine" of the 1970s who later became a renowned broadcaster after his playing days, died at his home in Danville on Sunday, according to national media reports. He was 77.

The Associated Press reported Morgan had been suffering from a form of polyneuropathy, a nerve condition.

Raised in Oakland and an athletic star at Castlemont High School, Morgan rose to national prominence during his eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds that included the team winning two World Series titles and Morgan earning National League Most Valuable Player in 1975 and 1976 as well as five Gold Gloves.

He also played for the Houston Colt .45s/Astros, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics during his 22-year pro career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morgan continued in baseball for nearly 30 more years as an in-game broadcaster that included pairing with Bay Area play-by-play man Jon Miller for years on ESPN's national "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts.