Danville council to review plans for Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards

Plus, town staff to talk Diablo Road trail alignment

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special study session on Tuesday morning to discuss preparations for the 39th annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards ceremony, which will also include the swearing-in for the council election winners.

Traditionally held at the end of every year, the mayor's installation is held alongside the town's Community Service Awards and consists of all sitting Town Council members voting on who among them should serve as mayor and vice mayor for the coming year. In election years, it would also typically feature the oath-of-office ceremony.

In past years, the vice mayor has traditionally been selected to serve as mayor for the coming year; however, with Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell opting not to run for re-election this fall, that unofficial tradition will not be followed in 2020.

In other business, during Tuesday's study session town staff will also provide a report on the Diablo Road trail alignment project.

The Town Council's special study session is set to be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A limited number of residents will be allowed to attend the meeting in-person at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St. Social distancing practices and masks will be strictly enforced for attendees.

