Danville Planning Commission to discuss Chevron station renovations

Proposal includes new drive-thru car wash, additional convenience store space

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 12, 2020, 1:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Chevron Station located on 400 Diablo Road in Danville has requested permission to construct a drive-thru car wash. (Image courtesy town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review construction upgrades proposed for a Chevron gas station located near downtown during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Located at 400 Diablo Road, the construction upgrades would consist of a new drive-thru car wash, a 372-square-foot expansion of an existing convenience store, a new trash enclosure and minor exterior improvements to the existing building.

The proposed project was reviewed by the Town's Design Review Board on Aug. 27, and has been recommended for approval with staff and board members concluding it falls in line with town regulations.

The Planning Commission is set to hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 829 7671 0868 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.

Residents may submit questions to be reviewed by the commission by contacting the town's administrative assistant Joan Snashall, at 314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Image courtesy the town of Danville.

