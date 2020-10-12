Danville Planning Commission to discuss Chevron station renovations

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review construction upgrades proposed for a Chevron gas station located near downtown during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Located at 400 Diablo Road, the construction upgrades would consist of a new drive-thru car wash, a 372-square-foot expansion of an existing convenience store, a new trash enclosure and minor exterior improvements to the existing building.

The proposed project was reviewed by the Town's Design Review Board on Aug. 27, and has been recommended for approval with staff and board members concluding it falls in line with town regulations.

The Planning Commission is set to hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 829 7671 0868 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.