San Ramon council to continue review of Crow Canyon Specific Plan

Plus: Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

In its efforts to rejuvenate San Ramon's Crow Canyon Road commercial corridor, the City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to once again review proposed updates and amendments to the city's Crow Canyon Specific Plan.

Adopted in 2006 to guide the development of the 128-acre office and service commercial area in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan is in need of an update in order to adjust to various economic and social developments that city staff were unable to anticipate when the plan was first approved.

Evolving factors that city staff say need to be addressed include the rapidly evolving retail landscape driven by consolidation and online shopping, recent updates to state housing laws, the loss of "redevelopment funds" to implement development, and the approval of the City Center Bishop Ranch and The Preserve neighborhood.

"While many aspects of the 2006 vision remain valid today, a number of factors have arisen in recent years that affect the potential buildout of the Plan Area and its best fit within the larger community," San Ramon's senior planner Cindy Yee said.

"The project consists of targeted updates to the CCSP intended to encourage investment and new development within the Plan Area through a coordinated program of public improvements and a clear pattern of land uses that provides property owners with a level of certainty regarding the future form and character of development," Yee added.

For residents who are unable to participate in this week's discussion, the City Council plans to give a final review of the plan and its subsequent updates during the council's regular meeting on Oct. 27.

In other business during Tuesday's meeting, the council plans to issue a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As a part of the recognition, Mayor Bill Clarkson will present a proclamation to Rewire Community, a group committed to ending violence against women and supporting women.

San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 961 1095 3877.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 10/13/2020” in the subject line.

