Alamo: Measure W aims to increase local parks funding without raising taxes

"Vote to preserve property values by keeping our property tax dollars in Alamo to maintain and expand our parks and recreational programs while not raising your taxes," Struthers added.

"A 'Yes' vote on Measure W allows tax money already collected by the County on your property tax bill to be spent in your Alamo community," proponent Anne Struthers wrote in the ballot argument in favor of Measure W -- written on behalf of the Alamo Municipal Advisory Council.

Placed on the ballot by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Measure W seeks to raise the county's financial allocation to Alamo parks services to $1.75 million for 2019-20 and adjusted thereafter based on Alamo's changes in the cost-of-living and population -- all without raising taxes for residents in Alamo or other parts of Contra Costa County.

Amid a slew of state propositions and the county sales tax measure, voters in the unincorporated community of Alamo have their own ballot question with Measure W, which seeks to increase the financial appropriations limit for Alamo Parks and Recreation with no tax increase implications.

The ballot question reads, "Shall the appropriations limit under California Article XIII-B for County Service Area R-7 (Alamo Parks and Recreation) be increased to $1,750,000 and adjusted for changes in the cost-of-living and population, with the increase effective for the Fiscal Years 2019/2020 through 2023/2024 (inclusive) to provide for the expenditure of funds that will be available to the Service Area during the stated fiscal years?"

"Alamo MAC was responsive to residents' requests for recreational activities by establishing a partnership with the YMCA to offer exercise classes, programming for youth sports, and trips for seniors. Without an increase in the appropriations limit, which will not increase your taxes, parks and recreation would suffer in our community," Struthers said.

Struthers added that through the Alamo Municipal Advisory Council, Alamo Parks and Recreation is building a new trailside park in Alamo, Hemme Station Park, which she said "will enhance the Alamo park system and improve our lifestyles in Alamo."

Property taxes paid by Alamo residents over the past 35 years have been used to build and maintain a number of public lands and recreational facilities in the region, according to Struthers, such as Livorna Park, Alamo School Field and Batting Cages, Rancho Romero Field and Hap Magee Ranch Park.

Struthers explained that the need for Measure W is based on California state law that allows Alamo voters to increase their share of county property tax revenues funds for park services every four years.

Alamo: Measure W aims to increase local parks funding without raising taxes

Ballot question asks voters to raise county's financial allocation to $1.75M