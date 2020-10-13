Danville: 1,800+ homes set to be without power in next PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Increased fire danger in the San Ramon Valley has prompted PG&E to institute a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting on Wednesday evening that utility company officials say will affect an estimated 1,850 Danville homes.

Dry conditions and high winds have increased the chances of a potential wildfire situation, according to PG&E officials, who are set to begin the PSPS between 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

According to town officials, the PSPS event will primarily affect residents in the area near Diablo Road in eastern Danville.

PG&E officials estimate that power restoration is expected to begin at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 15).

To determine if your residence will be affected by the PSPS, go to https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/addresslookup/.