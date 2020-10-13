News

Danville: 1,800+ homes set to be without power in next PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Heightened fire danger to leave thousands without power Wednesday into Thursday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 13, 2020, 12:09 pm
Increased fire danger in the San Ramon Valley has prompted PG&E to institute a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting on Wednesday evening that utility company officials say will affect an estimated 1,850 Danville homes.

Dry conditions and high winds have increased the chances of a potential wildfire situation, according to PG&E officials, who are set to begin the PSPS between 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

According to town officials, the PSPS event will primarily affect residents in the area near Diablo Road in eastern Danville.

PG&E officials estimate that power restoration is expected to begin at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 15).

To determine if your residence will be affected by the PSPS, go to https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/addresslookup/.

Town officials say there are a number of proactive ways residents can prepare for the shutoff, such as fueling up vehicles, charging mobile devices, preparing backup charging methods, keeping hard copies of emergency numbers and creating a home emergency kit that includes fresh batteries, flashlights, cash and first aid supplies.

Residents are also encouraged to plan for medical needs and plan backup options for devices that need batteries or require power and medications that need refrigeration.

Residents can sign up for emergency alert notifications via PG&E PSPS Alerts, CCC Community Warning System or through Nixle by texting their zip code to 888777 for mobile alerts.

