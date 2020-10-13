News

Local rotary clubs celebrate health care workers at San Ramon Regional

Rotarians host gathering to show support

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Members of the Dougherty Valley San Ramon Rotary Club and San Ramon Valley Rotary Club gathered at San Ramon Regional Medical Center to show their appreciation for health care workers. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Regional Medical Center)

In recognition of the hard work done and sacrifices made by local health care workers, members from two local Rotary Clubs came together in a public show of support and appreciation for workers at San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Groups of individuals from the Dougherty Valley/San Ramon Rotary Club and San Ramon Valley Rotary Club gathered in front of San Ramon Regional on Sept. 8, to shout words of encouragement and praise for frontline health care workers.

"They reached out to say they wanted to show their support and appreciation for our caregivers," hospital spokesperson Krista Deans told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "Our community has been extremely gracious in their support of our teams, for which we are very grateful, and this is another example of that amazing support."

With masks donned, Rotary members came out for two hours to cheer and applaud hospital staff while holding signs with supporting words and phrases -- all while keeping a responsible distance from hospital staff.

San Ramon Regional staff would like to remind residents that the hospital is fully operational, and that safety precautions have been put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deans.

"We are reminding our patients that our outpatient therapy services department at San Ramon Regional Medical Center is open and available for physical, occupational and speech therapy needs. We continue to hear about patients putting off their healthcare and medical needs (including therapy) due to COVID-19," Deans added. "There is no need to delay and in fact, it can be dangerous to do so. We have extra precautions in place to help keep patients and employees safe."

