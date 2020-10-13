Local rotary clubs celebrate health care workers at San Ramon Regional

In recognition of the hard work done and sacrifices made by local health care workers, members from two local Rotary Clubs came together in a public show of support and appreciation for workers at San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Groups of individuals from the Dougherty Valley/San Ramon Rotary Club and San Ramon Valley Rotary Club gathered in front of San Ramon Regional on Sept. 8, to shout words of encouragement and praise for frontline health care workers.

"They reached out to say they wanted to show their support and appreciation for our caregivers," hospital spokesperson Krista Deans told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "Our community has been extremely gracious in their support of our teams, for which we are very grateful, and this is another example of that amazing support."

With masks donned, Rotary members came out for two hours to cheer and applaud hospital staff while holding signs with supporting words and phrases -- all while keeping a responsible distance from hospital staff.

San Ramon Regional staff would like to remind residents that the hospital is fully operational, and that safety precautions have been put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deans.